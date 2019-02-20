Ireland and the Euromillions: The biggest winners since 2005

Somewhere in Ireland this morning, somebody woke up with the country’s biggest ever lottery win of €175 million.

February’s Euromillions windfall is the latest in a string of wins on this island - but can you remember them all?

Here is a list of Ireland’s biggest winners:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, won Ireland’s first EuroMillions jackpot worth €115million.

July 2008: One lucky player from Co Tipperary won a €15million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir.

June 2009: A family syndicate took home over €29.4million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, was worth over €187million.

Frances Connolly (52) and Patrick Connolly (54) from Moira, County Armagh. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25million with a player in Spain.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66million. The ticket was sold in an Eason’s in Co Carlow.

July 2016: Twenty-two Dublin Bus staff won €23.8million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s, Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed €88.5million with a ticket that was sold in Lusk, Co Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the west of Ireland won a €29million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9million on a ticket bought in Malahide, Co Dublin.

Members of a syndicate from Stakelum’s Hardware Store in Thurles, Co Tipperary collected a €17million EuroMillions cheque at National Lottery headquarters on Friday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw.

June 2018: Some 32 workmates from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co Tipperary shared €17million with a ticket purchased at Eason’s in Thurles Shopping Centre, Co Tipperary.

January 2019: Frances and Patrick Connolly, from the village of Moira in Co Down, won €130 million from a ticket they bought on New Year’s Day.

February 2019: Ireland’s biggest ever lottery win of €175 million was announced on Tuesday, with the lucky winner yet-unknown.