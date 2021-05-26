In The News podcast: is Belarus beyond the EU’s influence?

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, please click here to access the full version.

Belarus’s audacious snatching of Roman Protasevich from a Ryanair flight forced to land as it passed through Belarusian airspace has raised fears for the young journalist’s safety and created a crisis for the European Union.

The bloc has responded to the unprecedented move with anger, condemnation and sanctions.

But is Belarus under president Alexander Lukashenko, who stayed in power last year only with support from Russia, already beyond European influence? And is there any hope of Protasevich’s release?

Guests: Dan McLaughlin and Naomi O’Leary.

In The News is hosted by reporters Conor Pope and Sorcha Pollak.

