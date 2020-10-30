HSE ‘at war’ with then taoiseach and minister in 2019, says Reid

HSE chief Paul Reid has said when he took over the role in 2019 the health authority was “at war” with then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the then Minister for Health and his department, the trade unions and most of its other stakeholders.

However, he told an industrial relations conference on Friday the situation had considerably improved in recent times.

He pointed to the major increase in funding secured from Government for the year ahead.

In an address and interview at the Industrial Relations News annual conference he said he was not speaking lightly when he said his experience was that at the time the HSE was “at war with most of its stakeholders”.

He said this included the then Taoiseach, the Minister at the time (Simon Harris), the Department of Health, the trade unions, many patient advocacy groups and many of its consultants. He also said the HSE did not have a strong engagement with the public.

Mr Reid said at the time the view of the government was that it was putting all this money into the health service and it did not know where things were going to end up at the end of the year.

He said one of his early challenges was to get a financial grip on the HSE.

He said the priority for him was to stabilise relationships with key stakeholders.

“It is OK to be at war with some of your stakeholders some of the time but all of them all of the time is not good for anybody.”

Mr Reid he also believed that the HSE had to listen and take cognisance of the clinical voices in the health service.

Administrative

“We had become too much of an administrative system at the centre of the HSE.”

He said he experienced a strong disconnect between the centre of the HSE and the services.

“We should be supporting the services and not the other way around.”

Mr Reid said since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he had never experienced so much change in so short a period of time.

He said the HSE and the health system in general had built up stronger confidence and trust among its stakeholders.

He said he believed the HSE had strengthened the trust of Government in it. He pointed to the recent budget negotiations which saw it receive an additional €4 billion.

Mr Reid said the HSE had a damaged reputation over many years and he urged industrial relations practitioners to represents their interests and members in a way that did not involve slamming or damning the health authority.

He said when the public heard very fractious or very damaging comments, they lost confidence in their health system.

Fragile economy

Mr Reid said the country’s economy was very fragile economy. He suggested that expectations on the industrial relations front needed to be managed given the hit that the economy had taken as a result of the pandemic.

The HSE chief told the conference that he acknowledged that the HSE had not fully utilised the private hospitals or the facilities at the Citywest hotel which it had secured during the first wave of Covid-19 as these had not been needed. However, he said he would also point out that the HSE had also not needed to use the temporary mortuary that it had also put in place at the time.

Mr Reid said he believed private and public hospitals could work together in the future. He said there were no waiting lists in the private sector but lengthy queues in the public system.

Mr Reid said resolving the pay parity issue would help the HSE in recruiting hospital consultants.

He said the HSE had seen more hospital consultants taking up roles. He said this year there had been a net increase of 155 consultants in the public hospital system but he wanted to build on this and recruit more.

Mr Reid said the removal of the additional unpaid working hours for staff - which were put in place under the 2013 Haddington road agreement and which unions now want to be ended - to would have a “significant and major impact on the HSE”and other public bodies . He said rosters and clinical care had been build around these additional hours.

Mr Reid, who was a senior official in the Department of Public Expenditure when that agreement was being put in place, said the view at the time was that these measures were not temporary but rather part of a “sustainable model to improve efficiency in the public service”.