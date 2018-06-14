Honda Civic leads funeral cortege of boy who died after crashing car

A White Honda Civic led the funeral cortege of 14-year-old Jamie Doherty, who died after crashing a car in Co Donegal last Friday.

Students from Moville Community College — where Jamie had just finished second year — formed a guard of honour as his remains were carried to and from St Columba’s Church in Ballinacrea.

Jamie died instantly when the car he was driving spun out of control and crashed on a side road near his grandparents’ home at Tullyally, Redcastle.

Mass Celebrant Fr Tony Mailey said the fatal accident had really brought people together but was something the Doherty family “will carry this until the end of time”.

“We have seen peoples’ true colours with the kindness and attention they have given the family,” he said. “Jamie’s family will get that, too, in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Jamie’s mother, Evelyn, told the Mass she had 14 years with her son who was “too special for this world”. She said Jamie “doted on” his younger brothers, Davin and Shay. Ms Doherty and Jamie’s father, Shane, were among the pallbearers who carried Jamie’s white coffin.