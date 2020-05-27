Holohan tells ministers no immediate change to two-metre rule

The chief medical officer Tony Holohan has told ministers that there will be no immediate change to the current two-metre rule for physical distancing.

Dr Holohan held a meeting with the Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon where the issue was raised by a number of ministers.

One source said that Dr Holohan indicated there would no imminent change to the requirement as it was a risk assessment that was necessary in order to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

Ministers were told that reducing the two metres to one metre could increase the risk of infection.

Many businesses have said that they will be unable to reopen unless the social distancing guide of two metres is reduced to one metre.

Context

Speaking in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested that the Covid-19 committee could examine the two-metre issue and come up with a recommendation.

“I am not sure if it is possible to get a political consensus on the one metre or two metre guidance, or the two-hour close contact rule. If there is a place to do that, it probably is the Covid committee which has been established.

“The committee seems to be working well and is very representative of the Dáil. I do not think it is something for the party leaders, to be honest.

“The right place to do that is the Covid committee. It can hear the evidence and then make a recommendation to the Government on the one-metre or two-metre rule and the two-hour contact tracing rule. It might be the best form for political consensus to be found, if it can be found.

“I am not sure, however, if it can. In the meantime, we will follow the advice of the public health emergency team.” Dr Holohan is the chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Mr Varadkar continued: “It has to be seen in its overall context, however, namely, how prevalent the virus is in the community.”

He added that “we need to bear in mind that, while there is no such thing as zero risk from this virus, as the risk reduces, then rules can be relaxed. That is what the plan is all about in many ways.”