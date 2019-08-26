Holder of €11.2 million winning lottery ticket has come forward

The winning ticket holder of last Wednesday’s €11,255,280 Lotto Jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

A National Lottery spokesperson said on Monday: “We can confirm that we have been contacted this morning by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made when the winner is ready to collect their prize.”

The ticket was sold at the Spar Service Station in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. It was the 15th largest jackpot in Lotto history and the highest in more than two years.

Meanwhile, a number of other winners were at National Lottery headquarters on Monday as more than €160,000 was paid out in other prizes, including to a syndicate from Lloyds Pharmacy in Castletroy, Co Limerick which collected a €60,099 prize.

Some of the members of the Lloyds Pharmacy Limerick syndicate celebrate after they collect their prize.

One of the syndicate, Rebecca Ryan, said the win was a “special moment” for the group despite missing out on the jackpot by a single number on Wednesday August 14th.

“We might have narrowly missed out on the jackpot but this is still a very special moment for us all to celebrate together,” she said. “Since we got the news last week, we have been absolutely buzzing with all of the excitement.”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Supervalu store at the Castletroy Shopping Centre on the outskirts of Limerick City.