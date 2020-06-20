Herbal cannabis worth €5.54m seized at Rosslare port

Herbal cannabis worth €5.54 million has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were discovered when an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived into Rosslare from Bilbao, Spain was examined.

The subsequent search found 277kg of herbal cannabis concealed within a large number of melons and oranges.

Investigations are ongoing. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.