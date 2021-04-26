Helicopter drops thousands of litres of water over Killarney park to battle fire

The Coast Guard helicopter is flying over the entire Killarney National Park on Monday morning in an effort to co-ordinate the battle against huge fires which have swept through miles of mountain and forest in the park since Saturday and spot if fires believed extinguished have reignited.

Helicopter drops of thousands of litres of water began at 7am over Tomies Mountain, at the northern end of the park.

Access to Tomies wood and walking amenity was closed on Sunday night by Kerry County Council and the public are asked to stay away.

The fire last tonight reached the Black Valley area of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, within hundreds of metres of homes. Five fire tenders were sent to the valley to contain it including one from Macroom in Co Cork.

Water pipe infrastructure in the valley is understood to have suffered damage.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the air response to the fires which have reached from the southern end of the park into the northern side, across mountains and water . More air response might have contained the fires to the southern end of the national park, it is felt. The high ground and difficult terrain means can only be tackled by water drop.

Just one Air Corps helicopter attended on Saturday in a vain attempt to prevent the blaze from over reaching the Purple mountain; the Air Corps attended again on Sunday but a second private helicopter was diverted to a private forest fire.

Mayor of Kerry, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, who has remained at the scene throughout, said questions will have to be answered if three helicopters are not at the scene today. One of the helicopters is arriving from Inverness, in Scotland, it is anticipated.

Private helicopters

The chief fire officer for Kerry Andrew Macilwraith has said that the use of private helicopters and the air corps played a vital role in containing fires at Killarney national park over the weekend.

“Helicopters have been absolutely essential,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Fire crews in the area were used to fighting “that sort of fire”, he said, but the high-level fires meant that air support was necessary. “Without the private helicopters, plus the air corps, things could be a lot worse and we certainly wouldn’t be as good as we are this morning.”

Mr Macilwraith also thanked the people of Kerry who “have been so good dropping up sandwiches and water to our crews.”

The scene at the park on Monday morning was a lot better than Sunday, when there were three sections burning, he said. A fire at low-level sector where there are some of the oldest oaks in Ireland, was put out by ground crews which went across by boat with Killarney water rescue.

The second sector was at the top of the east ridge of Pepper mountain where there was still some burning this morning.

There was a lot less smoke this morning, he said.

Mr Macilwraith said it was very hard to know what had caused the fire. “It might have been something as small as somebody had a small barbecue or lit a small fire or something and something happened and to think that a small ignition point like that when everything is so dry could just spread so far.”

The fire officer added that park rangers were delighted that fire crews “got in to protect the oak trees and they hope they will recover as they are some of the oldest in Ireland.”

The blaze is believed to have started at the southern end of the park, near the Long Range River off the N71 Ring of Kerry. Dramatic scenes appeared on social media of flames dancing into the night sky.

‘Tougher penalties’

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan has said tougher penalties for those who start fires will have to be considered in light of the devastation caused by recent fires in Killarney and elsewhere in the country.

The damage caused to biodiversity and habitats along with carbon emissions were all devastating, he told RTÉ’s radio’s Morning Ireland.

There was no doubt, Mr Noonan said, that tougher penalties would be required to deter people from starting fires for agricultural purposes. The fire in Killarney might not be agriculture related, he said, but there needed to be consequences for those who set fires deliberately.

Mr Noonan said 50 new park rangers would commence work shortly which would mean “more boots on the ground”. There would also need to be a co-ordinated response by the Government this summer as more people would be “staycationing” which would require co-ordination of natural resources and parks.

There should also be an enhanced role for the defence forces in rapid response for climate catastrophes especially if there were a number of fires at the same time as had happened over the weekend. In France the defence forces were trained in managing fires, he said.

Strategic and co-ordinated responses were going to be vital and there would have to be resources to manage such events.

The environmental impact of the fires in Killarney would have to be conducted to assess the damage, he said. Mr Noonan expressed relief that the oak wood had been saved, but warned that important habitats including nesting birds had been damaged. There would be damage to the soil and water that would have a deep impact for many years.