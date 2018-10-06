Halloween masks worn by Shankill robbers wielding hammers

Men wearing Halloween masks and armed with hammers robbed a premises on the Shankill Road in Belfast this morning, police in the North have been told.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and information following a report that two men demanded money and then fled the commercial premises with cash.

“At approximately 9.55am police received a report that two men, wearing Halloween masks and armed with hammers, had entered the premises and demanded money. They then fled the scene with a sum of cash,” a PSNI statement said.

No-one was hurt in the course of the incident, but staff members at the premises were left very badly shaken, the statement added.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson has appealed to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 413 06/10/18.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.