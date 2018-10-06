Eyewitness account of the sinking of RMS ‘Leinster’ published for first time

A first-hand account of the sinking of the RMS Leinster by the woman hailed as the incident’s heroine 100 years ago this week, has been published for the first time.

The sinking of the vessel by a German U-boat was the single greatest loss of life ever on the Irish Sea. At least 550 people were killed when torpedoes from the UB-123 struck the mail boat just off the Kish lighthouse as it was on its way from Kingstown (Dún Laoghaire) to Holyhead.

There were also 220 survivors, among them Hilda Dudgeon née Denroche from a middle-class Co Wicklow family that owned property in Britain and Ireland.

Then 29, she was on her way back to the home she shared with her husband Peter Dudgeon in Watford when she boarded the Leinster on the morning of October 10th.

The wind was up and the seas were already choppy when the Leinster left port on time at 9am. She had gone to her cabin to lie down. She took off her outer garments and lay on the bed. She feared seasickness and said to herself that she would make a bad sailor.

At about 10am a torpedo struck the hull. It was, as she recalled, “as if every match in the world had been struck”.

Four days after the sinking, The Irish Times named her as the heroine who had saved many lives by showing some men in the lifeboat how to row in heavy seas. Now, a century on, this newspaper can publish for the first time her own account of what happened. It is contained in a letter she wrote the following day to her husband who was serving in France with the Royal Field Artillery. It was discovered in the personal effects of a relative who died last year.

“My dearest darling Peter,” it begins, “here I am snatched once more from the jaws of death . . . Don’t mind if I appear to doddle-do, it isn’t swank just to show you that you would not have been ashamed of your little one in the face of death.”

She recounts her ordeal as she and a number of men including the Irish Party MP Michael Joyce tried to keep the lifeboat steady as the Leinster went down.

It was hit by a second torpedo and the sinking ship blew up, as she remembered, “scattering human limbs, coals and beams etc high into the air”.

By that stage, those in the lifeboat with her were in their own life or death struggle.

“The rudder was gone and it took us all our time to keep her head to sea and avoid being swamped.”

At one stage some of the men in the lifeboat cursed the politicians for prolonging the war, but Mrs Dudgeon was having none of it. “It made my blood boil. I told them to keep their minds on the sea and our boat or they would never get out alive. Somehow they were so surprised to hear a woman’s voice.”

They were almost drowned when the HMS Lively, a Royal Navy destroyer, pulled up beside them causing the lifeboat to nearly capsize in its wash. Eventually she made it back to Kingstown. She signed off to her husband in a chipper fashion despite her ordeal. “I am A1 darling and only minus clothes.”

Tragically, though her husband survived the war, he died just eight days after its end from influenza in a field hospital in France. She remarried a Cork solicitor, Charles James Lane, who was a cousin of the art collector Hugh Lane.

Mrs Lane died at the age of 97 in 1986.

According to Jeremy Rickford, a relative of hers by marriage, she was still travelling back to Ireland in her 90s and was as “clear as daylight” about her past.

“She was formidable, but that generation tended to be,” Mr Rickford said. “They went through a lot. She was clearly a lady of the era. She was an Edwardian in the truest sense of the world.”