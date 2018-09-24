Government proposes deal to end two-tier public pay system

About 35,000 public sector staff will benefit next year from new Government proposals aimed attending the controversial lower-pay arrangements for personnel recruited since 2011.

Under the t proposals, which are being provided to trade unions on Monday, recent entrants to be public service will see their pay catch up with that of longer serving colleagues over time by being permitted to jump some points on their existing incremental pay scales.

Under the proposed measures, which would come into effect in March, those taken on since 2011 would jump an increment when they reached certain points on their respective pay scales.

Government sources maintain that by jumping or bypassing points on the pay scale, the staff concerned would reach the maximum point in a shorter period of time.

The proposed measures would cost €27million in 2019 and €48 million in 2020, which covers the remaining period of the existing public service agreement.

The proposed initiative would cost close to €200 million by 2026, when the most recently-appointed public service staff would see the full benefit of the new proposals.

The Government believes that more than 35,000 staff across the public service who were taken on since 2011 would benefit next year. This number would increase to 47,750 in 2020.

A Government report last March estimated that about 60,000 staff across the public service were affected by the lower pay rates introduced by the Government for those taken on after 2011.