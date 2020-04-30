Government offers contracts to student radiographers to work in hospitals

The Government is to offer temporary contracts to about 50 student radiographers to work in the health service during the current coronavirus crisis.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Thursday that he had proposed that the students would be given roles as assistant radiographers.

Trade union Siptu had campaigned for the student radiographers to be given paid roles in the health service on foot of similar arrangements put in place for student nurses and medical scientists.

The student radiographers are expected to be offered three-month contracts in mid-May on completion of placements in hospitals.

‘Great demand’

Siptu sector organiser Kevin Figgis said the union welcomed the decision.

“Radiographers are in short supply within the health service and there is great demand for them at home in public and private healthcare and abroad. It is vital we send these students a clear message they are needed.”

The radiographers are likely to be given contracts based on the healthcare assistant pay scale of just over €28,000 which is in line with the offer made to student nurses a number of weeks ago.