Girl (4) who drowned in Spain recalled as ‘brave, gentle and playful’

The family of a four-year-old girl who drowned in Spain last month has urged mourners to wear bright colours to her funeral.

Georgia Anne Callan, from Ardclough in Co Kildare, was on a family holiday in Marbella when she drowned after getting into difficulty in a swimming pool.

Her family has announced details of her funeral on Friday and asked mourners to “dress cheerfully” in a bid to remind everyone that her “bright, sparkling personality lives on”.

“Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman,” her parents, Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell, said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

“A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere. Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

“She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say.We are devastated by her loss.”

The family thanked the police, medical staff, and the Irish Embassy staff for “their professionalism, support and care”.

“[For the funeral] we would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts. She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin. Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on,” the statement read.

A death notice added that Georgia is “cherished” by her mothers, her grandparents and other extended family members.

It said that while “flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit that Georgia brought us all”, mourners can also support the family’s chosen charities, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and autism charity AsIAm.

Georgia’s funeral is due to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Co Kildare on Friday afternoon.