Gardaí request postmortem after man found dead in Mallow flat

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist Office to carry out a postmortem as a precautionary measure on the body of a man found in a flat in north Cork this evening.

Gardaí were alerted by relatives of the man, who was in his 60s and lived alone, after they found his body in his home on Bridge Street, Mallow, shortly before 6pm on Saturday evening.

It is understood he had not been seen for several days, had some injuries but there was no sign of forced entry or a struggle in the flat near the centre of Mallow.

Cause of death

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and the body was removed to Cork University Hospital late on Saturday evening for a postmortem which it is hoped will establish cause of death.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers is due to travel to Cork on Sunday morning and gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by her findings.

Gardaí have also begun door-to-door inquiries and have begun harvesting CCTV footage from the Bridge Street area as they try to establish when the man was last seen alive.