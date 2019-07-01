Gardaí investigate if hit-and run which killed Kevin Sheehy was deliberate

Gardaí are investigating whether a hit-and-run which kiled Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy on Monday morning, was deliberate.

Garda sources have confirmed they are looking into whether the sportstman from the south side of Limerick may have been specifically targeted by another male, as part of “several lines of enquiry”.

It is understood that a short time prior to his death, Sheehy (20), had left a house party where he had gone while celebrating Limerick’s Munster hurling final victory over Tipperary.

Mr Sheehy’s body was discovered about 4.40am at Hyde Road on the south side of Limerick. He had suffered fatal injuries following a hit and run, gardaí said.

Garda sources said they believe they have found the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

A black coloured Mitsubishi Shogun SUV was seized by gardaí on the north side of Limerick. This vehicle will be examined forensically to confirm whether or not it is the car that was involved in the fatal incident.

The State Pathologist is to conduct a postmortem on Mr Sheehy’s body at University Hospital Limerick.

‘Loved by everyone’

Sheehy, a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, was not involved in criminality and had dedicated his life to boxing, said his coach Ken Moore.

The deceased champion boxer was due to become a father in five weeks.

“He was the type of kid you could make a hundred tributes to. He was loved by everyone. He was very very talented,” Mr Moore said.

“As an athlete, he was very special, he was five times Irish champion, he is a current under 22 champion, which he has held for the last two years, even though he is only 20 years of age,” Mr Moore said.

“He was tipped by Bernard Dunne High Performance as an athlete they were looking at for the 2024 Olympics. He had everything going for him. The guy was never in trouble a day in his life, even though he was from a rough area,” Mr Moore said.

He described Mr Sheehy’s death as “just senseless.”

“Boxing was his life and his life was changing because in five weeks time he was due to have a baby girl. He’s only 20, but he’s with Emma, his fiancé, since they were fifteen.”

“They were having a baby and it was all set up good for them.”

Mr Sheehy had just taken a break from boxing after celebrating being crowned the Hull Box Cup heavyweight champion one week ago.

“He had a couple of weeks off, because we are just back from England where he won another big international competition. He was getting four or five weeks off from me before we went back and made a serious assault on the league title,” Mr Moore said.

“In these sort of situations everyone says (the deceased) was a special person, but this kid just had something special. He had that x-factor. He’s the best fighter I’ve trained since Andy Lee. He was special. It wasn’t just his skills - he was so dedicated.”

“It had been his goal to win the Hull Championship which he did. He told me over there that he hadn’t drank (alcohol) in eleven weeks in the build up to it, because he wanted to get this right and because he wanted to live right, and because he wanted to succeed in his sport - not only for himself, but for his family and for his baby girl.”

Mr Sheehy, one of three siblings, is survived by his father Kevin and mother Tracey, and, his two sisters.

“He was just a great kid, he really was. I loved him. It’s a sad day,” said a tearful Mr Moore.

The investigation is being led by Supt Brian Sugrue who said he wished to “thank all those in the community who have already come forward with information” for gardaí. “I would continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340,” he said.