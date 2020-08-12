Gardaí find potential breaches of Covid-19 rules in 14 pubs over past week

The number of pubs where potential breaches of Covid-19 health regulations or licensing laws were detected following Garda inspections is continuing to fall, fresh figures show.

The latest official data indicates there were question marks raised over 14 premises across six days last week compared with 24 a week earlier and 22 in the week before that.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Garda said the force’s ongoing Operation Navigation had found widespread compliance by licensed premises over the last seven days.

The 14 potential breaches uncovered between August 4th and August 9th were largely as a result of no evidence suggesting food was being served or consumed on the premises, a key condition for pubs being allowed to re-open.

Since the commencement of the so-called Operation Navigation on July 3rd the authorities have recorded 126 potential breaches of the rules.

Files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of the latest 14 new cases.

Separately, there were a total of 374 checkpoints put in place across Kildare, Offaly and Laois and surrounding counties last Saturday and Sunday following the announcement of temporary restrictions on movement in area. The Garda, stressed the checkpoints were focused on supporting public compliance with the travel restrictions.