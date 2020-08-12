Michelle O’Neill appeals for information over death of Noah Donohoe

The Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has urged anyone with information about the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe to bring it forward.

Ms O’Neill said on Wednesday that she was supporting 14-year-old Noah Donohoe’s mother Fiona and family in “their search for the truth about his death”.

Noah’s body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast on Saturday, June 27th. He had been missing since he cycled from his home in south Belfast across the city to north Belfast on Sunday, June 21st.

It is believed that while cycling he fell off his bicycle and may have hit his head. He was also seen discarding his clothes and continuing to cycle naked, an action his family said was “completely out of character”.

A post mortem found that he died as a result of drowning. His mother Fiona, however, wants to find out how and why he died. She also wants more information on how the PSNI investigated his disappearance and death.

Ms O’Neill said Noah’s death “was a tragedy which stunned us all and touched the hearts of everyone”.

“I have met with Fiona and with her legal team and have told them I will leave no stone unturned to help them find the truth,” she said.

“Understandably, people are now looking for answers around the circumstances which surrounded Noah’s tragic death. In particular, the role of the PSNI in investigating Noah’s disappearance and his death has been questioned by some,” she added.

An inquest into his death has been set for January next year.

Ms O’Neill appealed to anyone with any evidence or information in respect of Noah’s disappearance to bring this immediately to the PSNI, info@justicefornoah.co.uk, Fiona Donohoe’s Belfast solicitor, Niall Murphy of KRW Law, Belfast or Relatives for Justice in Belfast.

“I would also reiterate the family’s plea to the householders in the relevant Shore Road area, to secure any private CCTV from June 21st at around 6 pm and bring it to the police, the coroner or Noah’s representatives,” she said.

“All families are entitled to know the truth surrounding the deaths of their loved ones and this must be the case for the family of Noah Donohoe,” added Ms O’Neill.