Galway mayor ‘shocked’ as onlookers film his assault rather than help

The mayor of Galway has expressed his shock as witnesses to an assault he suffered in the city over the weekend chose to record the incident rather than offer assistance.

Cllr Niall McNelis said he was punched in the face on Friday evening when he went to help a young woman who was being attacked by a man in the city centre.

Mr McNelis, a Labour councillor, said he was shocked that none of the witnesses intervened when the woman was assaulted or when he was punched. Instead several onlookers starting filming the incident on their phones.

The mayor was not badly injured in the incident and while he ended up with a sore jaw, he did not require medical attention.

The young woman was not seriously injured either but a man was arrested and gardaí in Galway said that a file being prepared for the Direcotr of Public Prosecutions.

The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Wolfe Tone Bridge in the city centre.

“There were a lot of people in the area as usual on a Friday evening. I was just after coming out of a meeting when I saw the man abusing and attacking the young woman,” he said.

Mr McNelis said both appeared to be inebriated and he intervened as he feared for the safety of the young woman.

“I told the guy to back off but he struck out and hit me a punch to the jaw. There were a lot of people there but nobody else intervened apart from one woman who rang the gardaí and they were on the scene within minutes.

“Galway is a safe place but, like anywhere else, there will be isolated incidents.

“But what shocked me is nobody else came to the young woman’s assistance and nobody else intervened when I was assaulted.

“Instead several people, including some men, took out their phones and started filming. I couldn’t believe it.

“That young woman could be anyone’s daughter, sister, partner or whatever and not only did nobody come to her assistance but they started filming it on their phones. I was astonished, I would have hoped for more civic spirit and that somebody in difficulty would be assisted,” he said.