Galway 2020 loses its creative director amid ‘confidence crisis’

The British theatre director appointed as creative director for Galway’s European Capital of Culture in 2020 has resigned less than a year into his contract.

Chris Baldwin, who was appointed to the post last July, leaves the organisation “by mutual agreement”, the Galway 2020 board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The board said it has made a “number of key personnel changes” with three new appointments as its programme moves from “planning to implementation phase”.

Confirmation of Mr Baldwin’s resignation by the board ended several weeks of speculation about the role.

The €110,000 creative director post had been advertised in December 2016 and offered to Mr Baldwin early last summer.

He was previously curator of interdisciplinary performance for Wroclaw, Poland, a 2016 European Capital of Culture.

The director, writer and curator wrote and directed two pieces of work for the 2012 London Olympics, also worked in Bulgaria and east Germany, taught at a number of European universities, and is best known for his interest in large scale site-specific performances.

Mr Baldwin has not responded to requests from The Irish Times for comment.

On Tuesday evening, former mayor of Galway Fine Gael councillor Padraig Conneely said there was a “confidence crisis” over the future of the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture project, and called on city manager Brendan McGrath to confirm “if creative director Chris Baldwin was resigning, or had already done so”.

Mr McGrath told a Galway City Council strategic policy committee meeting chaired by Cllr Conneely that he had “complete confidence” in Galway 2020, of which he was a board member.

Galway 2020 had confirmed earlier this month that Mr Baldwin had been on sick leave for some weeks and was due to return to work on May 18th.

The board said in its statement on Wednesday that it would like to “thank him for his contribution to date and wish him well in to the future”.

Cultural producers

It said: “Planning for the next phase of Galway 2020 has begun with the appointment of three new cultural producers in the areas of: the visual arts, the flagship programme ‘Small Towns Big Ideas’ and audience development.”

The board said Liz Kelly had been appointed as a “hands-on producer with Small Towns Big Ideas, working with communities throughout Galway county and city”.

It announced Kate Howard as Galway 2020’s new visual arts curator to oversee and curate the visual arts programme, while Craig Flaherty, formerly of Druid Theatre, has been appointed as its audience development and programme producer.

“Following these changes the board of Galway 2020 has reviewed the composition of the cultural leadership required to deliver an exciting and innovative world class programme and will make an announcement on this in the coming weeks,” it said.

The statement said that the full programme for Galway 2020 would be published later this year, and said there was “an exciting line up of national and international events planned in the lead up to and throughout 2020”.

“Elements of the programme have already begun,” it said, with the Small Town Big Ideas project receiving over 150 funding applications.

At the strategic policy committee meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Conneely had also raised concerns about the post of Galway 2020 business engagement director, which had been offered to a candidate and then withdrawn a week later.

Cllr Conneely noted that Galway City Council had already invested €3.2 million of a promised €6m in the 2020 project, while Galway County Council had only given €500,000 of its matching €6m pledge.

The project has an overall budget of €45.7m, of which €15m is due to come from the Government. It is proposed that regional, EU and philanthropic sources would make up the balance.

Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery (FG), who is on the board of Galway 2020, said recently that he was “concerned about progress” in relation to the budget and the position of Galway County Council in paying its share.