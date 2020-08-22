Funding brings reprieve for Bunratty and King John’s castles

Shannon Heritage which had been faced with the immediate closure of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in Co Clare and St John’s Castle in Limerick, has been given Government funding to keep the attractions open – at least until the end of the year.

The Shannon Group which comprises commercial and tourism businesses including Shannon Heritage, said on Tuesday it needed an “urgent” €4.6million to keep Bunratty and King John’s sites open until next June.

On Thursday the Minister of State Hildegard Naughten said funding of €2.6 million had been approved.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group said the money would enable the organisation to keep the Bunratty and King Johns heritage sites open to the end of December.

Ms Considine said the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for the heritage business which is hugely dependent on international visitors.

Visitor numbers to Shannon Heritage owned sites is down 80 percent year on year, forcing the organisation to consider closure of the two sites in less than two weeks.

“Today’s announcement is great news, not only for our employees at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park and King John’s Castle, but for the mid-west tourism industry” Ms Considine said.