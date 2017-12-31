Friends of Irish man killed in Perth set up fundraising appeal

Friends of a young Irish father who died following an assault in Australia have set up a fundraising appeal to help his wife and their young children.

Charlie McCarthy (32) was walking with his wife and a friend on Riverside Road in East Freemantle in Perth around 1.20am on December 23rd, when a row broke out with two anglers.

It’s unclear what prompted the row with the anglers, but Mr McCarthy was struck in the head with an object causing him to collapse.

Mr McCarthy was rushed by St John’s Ambulance to Royal Perth Hospital where his condition was assessed as critical and he was put on life support.

Mr McCarthy’s brother, Daniel, and sister, Siobhan, travelled from their home in Aghada in East Cork to be at his bedside in Perth before the life support machine was switched off on December 26th.

Now friends of Mr McCarthy’s in Perth have set up a fundraising appeal that has already raised over 60,000 Australian dollars for the Corkman’s widow, Nicole and children, Ciara (5) and Niall (2).

Mr McCarthy’s friend, Alan Ahern, explained on the GoFundMe page for the Charlie McCarthy Family Trust what prompted him and others to set up the appeal for the young family he has left behind

“The Charlie McCarthy Family Trust has been created to raise financial aid for Charlie’s wife Nicole and two young children, Clara and Niall,” he said, describing his friend as “a one-of-a-kind”.

“His big smile and quick laugh lit up every room. A fun dad, he was as adored by his children as he adored them. He gave his love so easily and welcomed everyone into his world.

“A wonderful husband, an incredible father, and the most loyal friend you could ask for. He is irreplaceable and will be forever missed.

“Any donations no matter how small would be greatly appreciated to help cover any unexpected expenses that occur at this sad time for the family.”

Mr Ahern paid tribute to a local Irish group in Perth, the Claddagh Association, for providing help and guidance and assisting Mr McCarthy’s friends with the administration of the fundraising appeal.

The Claddagh Association aims to provide where possible, short-term crisis support to people from the Irish community in times of hardship and trauma.

Meanwhile Aghada GAA in East Cork, with whom Mr McCarthy played hurling and football, reported a tremendous response to their opening of a book of condolence for the McCarthy family.

Aghada GAA PRO Darren Lee told The Irish Times that the tragedy had struck a chord with people not just in Aghada, but throughout East Cork and beyond.

“We got a good response over the few days we opened the book of condolence - a lot of people home for Christmas came in to sign it - it was very well supported but that’s no great surprise.

“To be fair, we had people in from far and wide - all over East Cork and beyond - Ireland is a small place, not to mind Aghada and, the circumstances of the tragedy really touched a lot of people.

“People wanted to show their support for the McCarthy family and we just facilitated it as a community event and I think it was very much appreciated by everyone concerned.”

Meanwhile Aghada Ladies Gaelic Football Club - who won this year’s Junior All-Ireland in December - will donate the proceeds of its New Year’s Day Long Kick competition to the McCarthy family.

All proceeds from the competition, which starts in Whitegate at 2pm on New Year’s Day, will go to the McCarthy family and donation buckets will be available for people wanting to contribute.