Fourteen more deaths and 331 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

There were 14 more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, taking the death toll to 869, the North’s Department of Health reported in its daily afternoon bulletin on Monday.

There also were 331 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 47,162.

The department reported there are now 427 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals receiving Covid-19 treatment, with 45 in intensive care units and 37 of them on ventilators. Hospital occupancy is at 96 per cent.

The overall seven-day Covid-19 figure for Northern Ireland is 204 cases per 100,000 of population.

Meanwhile, following criticism from the DUP, the North’s health minister Robin Swann has insisted his department has planned for a winter Covid-19 surge.

On Sunday the DUP Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Swann must explain what actions were taken in the summer months to deal with the winter increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

Amid continuing Northern Executive tensions over the DUP’s refusal to sign up to a two-week extension of the four-week lockdown that ended on Friday, Mr Donaldson said Mr Swann should detail to the Assembly “how the summer months were used to ready our hospitals for the winter surge”.

On Monday Mr Swann said the five trusts that run Northern Ireland’s hospitals each had a plan to deal with the second wave of the virus.

And in a riposte to the DUP’s position on lockdown the Minister said, “What we can’t plan for is the medical advice coming forward from the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser being ignored.”

“That’s the position we are in. We have planned for a surge, we have planned for increased capacity, and we are stretching our staff to the utmost. And that is what we are hearing from the frontline this weekend,” Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

Mr Swann said that even before Covid-19 hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland were “out of control” and now were getting longer.

The virus death rate in the second wave of the virus is four times that in the Republic.

After four days of squabbling last week the Executive finally settled on a compromise where rather than an extra two weeks of lockdown as recommended by Mr Swann and his advisers that restrictions would run for a further week followed by a phased reopening of the hospitality sector.

Mr Swann said that due to the rate of the incidence of the virus and the pressures on hospitals it was likely that further restrictions would be imposed before Christmas. “I can’t see us getting to Christmas without the need for further restrictions,” Mr Swann repeated on Monday.

This was reinforced by the North’s chief medical adviser, Prof Ian Young on Monday who said it was “more likely than not” that additional restrictions would be required before Christmas.

Neither Mr Swann nor Prof Young were specific about what those new restrictions would be. One consideration was that schools might be closed early for Christmas.

From Friday, November 27th all pubs, restaurants and hotels will be entitled to reopen. Again Mr Swann did not say whether additional restrictions would entail the re-imposition of a full or partial shutdown of the hospitality sector.

“I will take every decision at the appropriate time,” said Mr Swann.

Over Saturday and Sunday there were 19 deaths and 983 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland. There were with 415 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment with 49 of them in intensive care units, and 39 on ventilators.

Prof Young said, “The restrictions that were put in place have had a significant downward effect in terms of the number of cases of the virus” but that was “now slowing down and we’re seeing only a very slow decline at present”.

He told the BBC, “The number of patients who are in hospitals with Covid has fallen to even a lesser extent and that shows firstly that restrictions can have impact but as we’ve always said, the deeper the restrictions are, the longer and more severe the impact will be, so yes I agree with Minister Swann that I think it’s more likely than not that further restrictions will be asked for before Christmas.”