Five people from feuding Cork families in court on weapons charges

Four men have been remanded in custody and a woman has been released on bail after they were charged by gardaí investigating an incident where a shot was fired during a feud between two families in Cork.

Chantelle Keenan (20), and Jim Keenan (22) both of Ravensdale Close, Mahon, and Michael Keenan (37), of St Michael’s Close, Mahon, were charged at Cork District Court with possession of various offensive weapons at the Mahon Flyover on May 9th.

Bernie McDonagh (37), of Park Court, Ballyvolane, and Jim McDonagh (23) of Nash’s Boreen, Fairhill, were charged with possession of offensive weapons at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street on May 9th.

Det Garda Paul Radley of Blackrock station said gardaí were objecting to bail in the case of the three Keenans as they feared they would commit further offences if released on bail.

He said the charges stemmed from an investigation into an incident in which a number of men armed with machetes and other weapons arrived in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon to confront another group.

Gardaí said they received a report that a shot had been fired during the incident and a large number of officers proceeded to the area as they were aware of a feud between two families.

Stanley knife

Det Garda Radley said a car was later stopped on the Mahon Flyover in which Chantelle Keenan was travelling. He alleged that during a search, gardaí found a Stanley knife in her jacket pocket.

He said that when Jim and Michael Keenan were stopped in a pick-up truck in Mahon the same day, a slash hook and a knife were found in the cab and that pikes, hurleys, a pickaxe handle and a crowbar were found in the back.

When questioned about the items, Michael Keenan said that they were for work purposes and Jim Keenan replied “we have to protect ourselves”.

Det Garda Sharon Sweeney of Blackrock station told the court in relation to the McDonaghs that gardaí received reports of three men abandoning a VW Touran on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street on May 9th.

CCTV footage

She said gardaí obtained CCTV footage which she alleged showed Bernie McDonagh and Jim McDonagh discarding a series of weapons as they exited the car near the Cork Simon Shelter.

Det Garda Sweeney said that gardaí also feared that if the two McDonaghs were granted bail they would commit further offences and that there were fears for the safety of the two families caught up in the feud and the general public.

Solicitors Donal Daly, for the Keenans, and Eddie Burke and Vicky Buckley, for the McDonaghs, applied for bail for their clients but Judge Olann Kelleher having heard an outline of the alleged facts refused it for the four men. He remanded the four men to appear at Cork District Court on May 18th by video link.

He granted Chantelle Keenan bail with conditions and he remanded her to appear again at Cork District Court on June 15th.