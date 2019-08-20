Firm ordered to pay €61,100 to manager effectively demoted after maternity leave

A rental company has been ordered to pay €61,100 to a “general manager” after she found herself to be effectively demoted to general operative on returning from maternity leave.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudication officer, James Kelly has ordered the unnamed business to pay the worker €53,000 after finding she was discriminated against on the grounds of pregnancy.

Mr Kelly has ordered the firm to pay the woman an additional €8,000 after finding she was victimised by her employer under the Employment Equality Act. The WRC has also ordered the employer to pay the woman €100 for a breach of the Terms of Employment (Information) Act.

In the case, the woman gave birth to her fourth child in December 2016. On her return from maternity leave in September 2017, she felt she had been effectively demoted.

In his findings, Mr Kelly stated: “I am satisfied that the picture she paints is not one of general manager, and more of general operative. Her role has diminished and how she is spoken to is blunt and unacceptable manner in this work environment.”

Mr Kelly stated: “I accept her evidence that her role had changed, and her tasks and responsibilities were reduced from her pre-maternity status.”

The woman resigned from her post in March 2018 and she failed in a separate claim of constructive dismissal against the company.

The company told the hearing that the woman was the most senior member of staff who had presided over significant growth within the business and at all times completed her duties to a high standard.

The woman was on an annual salary of €70,000 and had the use of a work car and work mobile phone.

In her evidence to the WRC, the woman stated that on her return to work in September 2017, the owner told her that “there was big changes around here” and that another female employee will have a role to “oversee everyone’s work”.

The general manager told the hearing that she was shocked that on her first day back to work she was ambushed and effectively told that her role would be diminishing, and she would be de facto demoted, which she claims amounts to discriminatory treatment.

At work on September 8th, 2017, the general manager said that she felt that she was not wanted and not welcome back in the workplace after the owner told her in an exchange, “I don’t care what you do; Do whatever you like.”

The worker maintained that the shocking treatment she was subjected to on her return to work was motivated by the fact that she availed of her statutory right to additional maternity leave, and was de facto demoted and forced out of her job.

On September 12th, 2017 the general manager commenced a period of medically certified unpaid sick leave due to work-related stress and she remained on sick leave until her resignation.

In his evidence, the owner denying saying any words that did not make the complainant feel welcome on her return to work or that undermined her role.

The owner strongly denied the general manager’s allegations.

He stated that she was an integral part of the growth of the company and was considered to be all but irreplaceable. Her absence and ultimate resignation from the company caused enormous operational difficulties

In February 2018, the owner wrote to the complainant’s solicitors to state that he had worked with the employee for 22 years and have always had a good working relationship with her.

He stated, “I sincerely wish to encourage her to return to work within the group.”