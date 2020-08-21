Father and two children who died after Donegal crash are named

A father and two children were killed when their car plunged off the road into Lough Foyle in Co Donegal Thursday night have been named by gardaí.

They were John Mullan (49) and his children Thomas, aged 14, and Amelia, aged six, from Moville.

Their mother Geraldine Mullan (45) was also in the car, but survived the crash and raised the alarm.

The family was returning from a day out in Derry when they lost control of their vehicle and career down an embankment and into Lough Foyle.

Mr Mullan died after becoming trapped in the family’s black Mitsubishi ASX SUV car.

The two children managed to get out of the car but later died.

Mrs Mullan managed to get onto the upturned wreckage of the car and was rescued.

The wreckage of the car at the scene where three people lost their lives. Photograph: North West Newspix

She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where her injuries are described as not life-threatening. Gardaí said she has been left severely traumatised.

Garda Supt Eugene McGovern of Buncrana Garda station was at the scene of the incident.

He said conditions were poor, and the night was wet and windy.

He also explained how the stretch of road at the Three Trees near Quigley’s Point had recently been resurfaced and investigators would examine if this may have contributed to the crash.

“We knew fairly early on that we were dealing with a family situation here and it was very difficult,” he said.

“We still don’t know what caused Mr Mullan to veer off the road but we will carry out a full investigation into all the circumstances.

“It was a wet and windy night, and the stretch of road where the crash happened had recently been resurfaced so that will form part of our investigation.”

Supt McGovern said the loss of Mr Mullan and the two children has come as a great blow to the area.

“It is just difficult to find words for the families involved. Mr and Mrs Mullan’s families have been informed of the situation and that is why we are now releasing their names,” he said.

“This is an awful tragedy for the immediate families but also for the wider community as the family are well known and respected in the locality.”

He appealed to anybody who was in the area at the time and who may have noticed anything to contact them.

“We have already received a lot of information but anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed anything to contact us at Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, local Donegal Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have expressed the sympathy of the community following the incident.

“This is such a heartbreaking tragedy, and myself and Deputy Pearse Doherty want to convey our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the man and two children who have died,” Mr Mac Lochlainn said.

“The people of Inishowen and Donegal have suffered more than most from road tragedies over the years, and we have no doubt that our people will do all that we can to support the devastated family at this terrible time, and in the time ahead”.