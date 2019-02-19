Family of Cork man who died after Australia fight ‘eternally heartbroken’

The family of an Irish man who died after a fight in Australia just before Christmas 2017 said their “lives have changed forever” and they will be “eternally heartbroken”.

Last week, fisherman Andrew Doan (35) went on trial at the Supreme Court of Western Australia, charged with the murder of Charlie McCarthy (32). A jury took one hour to find him not guilty of the murder charge and an alternative manslaughter charge, arising from Mr McCarthy’s death.

The father of two from Aghada in east Cork, was walking with wife Nicole and a friend in east Freemantle, Perth, early on December 23rd, 2017, when a row broke out with two local anglers on Riverside Road.

Mr McCarthy ended up suffering a head injury from a screwdriver and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where he was put on a life-support machine, but he died on December 24th, 2017.

Mr McCarthy’s brother, Daniel, and twin sisters Sinead and Siobhan travelled to Perth for the trial. The family did not comment immediately after the verdict but has now issued a statement through a solicitor in Cork.

“The McCarthy family’s lives have been torn apart since the horrific death of Charlie on December 23rd 2017,” the statement said.

“Charlie was one of seven children to Margaret and Charles McCarthy . . . Charlie was a very hardworking, gentle, fun loving, even tempered and a real family man. He lived for his family both in Ireland and Australia,” the statement said.

“He was very close with his entire family and would ring his mother on a daily basis, despite the time difference. He was a very keen GAA follower especially of his beloved Aghada GAA Club. He had a special interest in his twin sister’s football matches and would contact regularly for updates.

“On the unfortunate night of the 23rd of December 2017 Charlie was on a very rare night out with his wife, Nicole, which resulted in him being the victim of a fatal stabbing. Charlie has left behind two beautiful children, a wonderful wife, mother, father and six siblings.”