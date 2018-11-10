Family escape injury in racially-motivated Belfast arson attack

A family of five suffered an arson attack in east Belfast that is being treated as a racist hate crime.

Flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of the front door of a house on Hyndford Street and set alight shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

A man, woman and three children escaped injury after the man managed to put out the fire himself. Damage was caused to the door and window.

It is understood that family are from the Roma community and have moved in with relatives.

Mother Florentina told UTV through an interpreter that she had been roused by an alarm and saw “fire on the floor”.

“This was a reckless act on a home where a family have the right to feel safe,” Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life. It is also being seen as a racial hate crime.

“Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected."