Extinction Rebellion protesters removed after chaining themselves to Dáil

A large number of Extinction Rebellion protesters chained themselves to the railings outside Dáil Éireann on Thursday night.

Footage of the incident was posted on the climate action group’s Twitter feed.

It showed gardaí removing protesters from the railings as the movement’s protesters sing: “The people united will never be defeated”.

📣BREAKING📣



Garda cutting teams are removing the @ExtinctRebelsIE lock on at the Dail. Rebels being put in police vans 🚨



Please come out and support if you can 🕊️#ExtinctionRebellionDublin pic.twitter.com/3XAi0fuRzv — Extinction Rebellion Ireland (@ExtinctRebelsIE) October 10, 2019

Gardaí at the scene of the Extinction Rebellion protest at the Dáil on Thursday night. Photograph: Twitter/@ExtinctRebelsIE

The Twitter feed went on to recount that gardaí had difficulty removing the locks that the protesters used to chain themselves to the railings.

The altercation with gardaí happened at around midnight on Thursday.

The campaign posted footage of the intervention by gardaí. “Gardaí cutting teams are removing the @ExtinctRebelsIE lock on at the Dáil. Rebels being put in police vans.”

A Garda press office spokeswoman said they had no record of any detentions.