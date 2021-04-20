Experienced runner’s death in Comeragh Mountains causes ‘shock, heartbreak’

The discovery of the body of a mother of two in the Comeragh Mountain in Co Waterford on Monday after a search operation has caused “shock and heartbreak”, her running club said.

Gillian Ryan (37) had been due to return from a run in the mountains at around 2pm on Sunday, but emergency services were alerted at 3pm when her husband did not hear from her.

An experienced runner who lived in the Thurles area of Co Tipperary, Ms Ryan had been running on a loop trail around Coumshingaun lake, a popular but steep trail for mountain runners and hill walkers.

Independent councillor Jim Ryan told The Irish Times there was “great shock and sadness” in the Thurles community and Ms Ryan’s local parish of Moycarkey-Borris.

“She was a very popular lady and a young woman with a young family. The community is just in shock,” Mr Ryan said.

Ms Ryan “always had a smile on her face” and “you’d see her jogging up the main street of Thurles practically every day”, he said.

The councillor expressed his condolences to the family and also paid tribute to the volunteers who had searched the Comeragh mountains in recent days, often in poor conditions.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services for what they’ve done over the last few days, I think at one stage there 40 people out searching and that was so important.

“It’s been a blow to Thurles,” he said. “We were moving slowly but surely out of Covid but things like this set people back a lot.”

Another Thurles councillor, Seán Ryan, who knows the woman’s family, paid tribute to Ms Ryan and her relations, saying the community in Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary, where she was from, was “devastated at Gillian’s tragic passing”.

“She was a lovely person and my sincere sympathy to her husband Conor and all the family at this very sad time.”

Ms Ryan’s running club Thurles Crokes Athletics posted on Tuesday a tribute to its member, expressing “shock and heartbreak” following the death of “our beautiful friend and athlete Gillian”, and expressing its condolences to her husband and two children.

She was “so full of love and positivity” and running with her “made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat”, the club said.

Ms Ryan had been an active member of the club since September 2019 and ran long distances each week for training.

In an “athlete profile” the club posted on Facebook last year, she said she ran between 50 to 70km per week and described her love of running along Irish coasts and in beauty spots.

Ms Ryan described running as “a huge gift” and said it helped her “to be mindful, clear my head of stress and feel free”.

Poor weather had hampered efforts on Monday to find her, and rescue services believed she could have suffered an injury and taken shelter in woodlands.

In a statement on Monday evening, a Garda spokesman said a scene was being preserved following the discovery of a body in the Comeragh Mountains area of Waterford.

A multi-agency search took place across a large area on Monday, taking in Mahon Falls and the Nire Valley.

“No further information is available at this stage. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda statement added.