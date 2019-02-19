EuroMillions win: €175m jackpot ticket sold in Ireland

Tonight’s €175m EuroMillions jackpot has been won in Ireland, making it the biggest ever win on the island.

There was one winner of the jackpot of €175,475,380. The numbers were : 01,08,18,19,39. Lucky Stars: 07,09. The jackpot had been rolling over for several weeks.

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin on Tuesday night advised EuroMillions players to check their tickets .

“This is an incredible win for an Irish EuroMillions player. And a record win for the National Lottery we are thrilled. We are advising our players to check their tickets and if they are the winner sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process.”

Mr Griffin added: “The shop that sold the winning ticket will not be revealed for a few days. With such a big win we have procedures to go through but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can. Whilst this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can.”

“This has been an incredibly lucky period for players on the island of Ireland. In January a Northern Ireland couple won an amazing €127 million in the EuroMillions jackpot. The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air.”

Co Down couple Frances and Patrick Connolly went public in January after they won the €127 million (£115m) EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day. They said they were “chuffed to bits” at being able to give away vast sums of their newly acquired wealth after winning.

Tonight’s win tops Limerick woman Dolores McNamara’s €115 million in 2005.

The maximum EuroMillions jackpot of €190 million has only been paid out three times ever in the history of EuroMillons which is played in nine countries.

This is the 14th Irish EuroMillions win since the game was launched in Ireland in 2004.

Almost half a billion euro was paid out to National Lottery winners last year with some 23 millionaires created as Dublin and Tipperary proved to be the State’s luckiest counties .

The National Lottery paid out €436.6 million in prizes to players in 2018, which, it said, amounted to a return of 57 cent for every Euro spent, the highest percentage payout since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago.

Under the terms of its licence the National Lottery is required to pay a minimum of 50 cent in every Euro in prizes.

Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on all National Lottery games was returned to good causes covering sport, youth, health, community, arts, heritage and the Irish language.

The biggest prize paid out last year was a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot won by the lucky Stakelums Hardware syndicate in Thurles, Co. Tipperary and the highest Lotto jackpot win of the year was €8,549,067 won by a Galway-based syndicate with a ticket bought at the Corrib Oil Service Station in Loughrea, Co Galway.

Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:

1. July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

2. July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

3. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

4. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

5. September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

6. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

7. September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

8. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

9. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

10. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

11. July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

12. December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

13. In June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

14. February 2019: Single winner of EuroMillions. Location to be disclosed