Man (39) arrested on suspicion of murder in Co Armagh

The PSNI and the ambulance service attended the scene following a report on Thursday morning. Photograph: PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Co Armagh.

Police and the ambulance service attended an incident in Cusher Green area of Mountnorris following a report at about 11.30am on Thursday.

A man was found dead at the scene with “serious head and facial injuries”.

A 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and was assisting detectives with their inquiries while in custody on Thursday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said: “The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Cusher Green area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened – cordons are also in place this evening.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.”

The PSNI appealed for anyone with information to come forward to the police or anonymously through Crimestoppers. - PA