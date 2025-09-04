Irish resident suspected of killing two people in Iceland released from custody

The Reykjavik Edition Hotel in Iceland, where two tourists were found dead.

A suspect in the investigation into the murder of two Irish-resident tourists at the Reykjavik Edition Hotel in Iceland has been released from custody, but must stay in the country until November 27th, police have said.

The woman’s passport has been confiscated.

The French woman, in her 60s, was released from custody on Thursday, but was sentenced to a farbann, or travel ban, meaning she cannot leave Iceland for another 12 weeks.

The French victims and the suspect had been living in Dublin for about 10 years before travelling to Iceland in early June. On June 14th, the victims were both found dead at the hotel. Icelandic police have not named the family.

In Iceland, a suspect can be held for up to 12 weeks before being released or charged. Under exceptional circumstances, police can request that they be detained longer. On August 27th, a four-week extension was granted.

The suspect’s lawyers appealed this decision earlier this week, and the extension was overturned. Under the terms of the appeal, the woman would have been free to leave custody on September 6th.

Another request for detention was made and approved today at Reykjavik district court, giving police 12 additional weeks to investigate.