Electric Picnic: Delays building along M7 due to roadworks

Traffic is building on a number of routes heading for Stradbally with Electric Picnic kicking off today.

There are heavier-than-usual volumes along the M7 in Kildare between junction 8 Johnstown past junction 10 Naas South with ongoing roadworks adding to delays.

Anyone travelling to the festival on the M7 should leave the motorway at junction 16 Portlaoise and follow the signage along the Stradbally Road.

Electric Picnic : Full traffic management plan at https://t.co/FO9KzOamds Festival goers travelling to Electric Picnic are advised to leave as early as possible and leave extra time to travel due to major roadworks on the M7, which may cause major congestion. Enjoy and #staysafe pic.twitter.com/Q6vSx3GX4k — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 31, 2018

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlon has said a “significant volume of early arrivals” are further adding to delays through Stradbally itself. It is busiest now approaching the town on the N80 from both the Portlaoise and Carlow sides, as well on the R427 Abbeyleix Road.

Bear in mind, if you’re travelling from the south, that M8 in Cork is fully closed between junction 13 Mitchelstown South and junction 14 Fermoy North until 8pm this evening for works. Diversions are in place along the Old N8 .

Motorists using the M8 can leave the motorway at junction 3 Rathdowney and following the signs to the festival.

Ahead of the event, a traffic management plan has been put in place by An Garda Síochána. It is advised to allow plenty of time for your journey if you have yet to set off.

For The Irish Times’ complete guide to the weekend, including stage times, the weather and where to camp; click here.