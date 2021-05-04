DUP leadership election set to be held on May 14th
Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have announced their intention to stand
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson poses for photographers at DUP headquarters in Belfast as he announces his bid to be the next Democratic Unionist Party leader. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Screen grab from footage taken from the Twitter feed of Edwin Poots, as he announced his intention to stand for the leadership of the DUP. Photograph: Edwin Poots/PA Wire
The DUP will vote to choose its next leader on Friday, May 14th.
The party chairman, Lord Morrow, made the announcement on Tuesday following a meeting of party officers.
The North’s current Minister for Agriculture, Edwin Poots, and the Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, have announced their intention to stand in the election.
A new deputy leader will also be chosen on the same date.
It follows the resignation of the DUP leader, Arlene Foster, last week after more than three-quarters of MLAs and half of MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.
Only the party’s MLAs and MPs will be eligible to vote.