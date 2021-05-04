Man in his 50s dies in three-vehicle collision in Co Louth

A man in his 50s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Louth on Tuesday morning.

The collision on the N53 near Hackballscross involved two cars and a lorry, with the driver of one of the cars pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and the man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where a postmortem will take place.

The collision occurred at approximately 10.30am. The scene was preserved for Garda forensic collision investigators and the road closed. Local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and any other road users who were travelling on the N53 near Rassan between 10am and 11am on Tuesday to come forward.

Those with camera footage of the area during this time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.