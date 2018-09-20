Dundalk murder: Man (48) to appear in court over woman’s death

A man (48) is due to appear at Dundalk District Court at 10.30am this morning in relation to the death of a woman (31) at Linenhall Street, Dundalk on Tuesday.

Ingrida Maciokaite (31) was the mother of two children aged 1 year and 6 years.

She was originally from Lithuania and had been living in Dundalk for about 8 years, gardaí confirmed.

Ms Maciokaite died after being stabbed multiple times and a knife was recovered by gardaí.

It is understood she knew the 48-year-old man who was arrested by gardaí on the scene at Bridgewater Mews, Linen Hall Street, Dundalk.

Ms Maciokaite worked in a shop in the town and was part of a tight-knit community. She could often be seen walking her daughter (6) to the nearby primary school.

It is understood she suffered multiple stab wounds including to the head, chest and legs. She was pronounced dead at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda Tuesday afternoon and a postmortem was carried out by the deputy State Pathologist on Wednesday.