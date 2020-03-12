Dublin-Maynooth train stopped after fire breaks out in undercarriage

A commuter train from Dublin’s Pearse Station to Maynooth had to be stopped on Thursday after a fire broke out in the undercarriage.

The 7.41pm from Pearse to Maynooth was stopped at Broombridge after an automated alert.

A view of the scene after a fire broke out on a commuter train to Maynooth. Photograph: Caroline Cleary/The Irish Times

The driver attended and put out the fire which broke out in the bogies, the small wheel unit in the undercarriage of the train.

Emergency services attended as a precaution. The train was taken out of service at Broombridge and returned to Connolly Station.

Customers were accommodated on the next train with delays of 45 minutes.

The line is now back to normal.