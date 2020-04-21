Drugs and mobile phones seized outside Mallow court

Gardaí are to prepare files for the DPP after arresting one woman and questioning another about attempts to supply drugs to remand prisoners attending a court hearing in Co Cork on Tuesday.

Detectives from Mallow District Drugs Unit, backed up the local detective branch and the Regional Dog Unit, carried out searches of a number of people waiting to meet some prisoners on remand from Cork Prison.

Officers searched a 21-year-old woman from Mallow and found her in possession of €500 worth of cannabis herb. She was arrested and brought to Mallow Garda Station for questioning about the find.

Gardaí also searched a 19-year-old woman, also from Mallow but not associated with the first woman, and found her to be in possession of suspected cannabis, heroin and a quantity of tablets worth about €500. Two mini-mobile phones were also taken from her which officers believe she planned to pass to a prisoner on remand who was attending the court.

Gardaí did not arrest the 19 year old and they later released the 21-year-old woman without charge but a Garda spokesman confirmed they would prepare files in respect of both women and both drug seizures for the DPP.