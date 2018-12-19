Do you know of a building with fire safety issues? Tell us about it

A report published in The Irish Times on Monday found apartment owners in a Dublin 8 complex are being asked to pay €1.75 million to remedy serious fire safety risks found there. Fire safety issues like those seen in St James’s Wood are common in many apartment buildings built during the boom, Noel Larkin, a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland says. We want to find out more about these buildings, what is being done to repair the damage and if owners are being faced with huge bills. Do you know of a building with issues like these? Do you live in one, or own one? Is there anywhere you suspect has issues like these? Please let us know about it by using the form here. (If you are reading this in the Irish Times app, you can access the form here). You can also contact journalist Niamh Towey via email at ntowey@irishtimes.com.Thank you.

