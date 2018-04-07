Dismay as new school buildings face further delays

Parents and teachers have expressed dismay at the possibility of further delays in the provision of new school buildings, following the appointment by the High Court of an examiner to construction company Sammon Group.

Sammon was the main sub-contractor to Carillion Construction Ltd, whose collapse in January led to work being stopped on five schools.

The schools were Loreto College Waterford; Coláiste Ráithín and St Philomena’s Primary School in Bray, Co Wicklow, Eureka Secondary School in Kells, Co Meath, and Tyndall College Carlow.

The arrangement with Carillion also covered work at the Carlow Institute of Further Education.

Following Carillion’s difficulties, a re-tendering process to complete the schools has just closed, with the final date for receipt of tenders being Thursday April 5th.

However, following the High Court move on Thursday, teachers and parents expressed fears of further delays and the effect on students who will be sitting their “mock” State exams in a matter of weeks.

In Bray, Co Wicklow, parents’ committee member Susan Kestell said parents and teachers alike had been devastated by the latest development. Many of Coláiste Ráithín’s 250-plus pupils currently attend classes at separate locations which involves them walking between the main school building at Wykham Park and prefabs behind St Andrew’s Church about five minutes away.

‘Snow and rain’

Ms Kestell said the walk takes place “in snow and rain and pupils are sitting in class soaked with their coats on”.

The pupils themselves have made a video of conditions at the school showing cramped spaces and providing a commentary which points out they have lessons in home economics “without an oven”, have science lessons “without labs” and undertake physical education “without a sports hall”. They also point to a “technology room without equipment”.

School principal Gearóid Ó Ciarán said Coláiste Ráithín had taken in three classes last year instead of the normal intake of two new classes per year, because of the impending arrival of the new school. It was committed to taking in three again in September, even though there was no certainty over the date for moving into the new buildings.

“All we need are the keys. We can see the classrooms in there, all the equipment is there.”

Disappointed

Mr Ó Ciarán said the staff were terribly disappointed having been hopeful that they would be in the new building by Easter at the latest.

It is understood the Loreto school in Wexford is also very close to handover but others are not so far advanced. St Philomena’s primary school in Bray and Eureka secondary school in Kells, Co Meath are understood to have small amounts of work outstanding. Many of the schools remained closed for the Easter holidays this week.

The High Court-appointed interim examiner is expected to report to the court in a matter of weeks.

At the court on Thursday, Mr Justice Robert Haughton appointed Mr Michael McAteer, of Grant Thornton, to the Co Kildare-based Sammon Group and related companies Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd and Miceál Sammon Woodcraft Ltd.

Other school buildings which Sammon is engaged in, outside its deal with Carillion, include a two-school, 2,000-pupil Maynooth Education Campus and sports centre; St Coleman’s Midleton, Coláiste an Chraoibhín in Fermoy and Gaelscoil Barra in Dublin 7.