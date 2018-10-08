Defence Forces target retired workers to tackle staff problems

The Irish Defence Forces is attempting to lure back retired personnel in a new scheme aimed at tackling ongoing staffing problems.

Pilots and air traffic control staff are particularly of interest to the organisation which has said it is having trouble competing with the private sector.

The scheme is pitched at officers with specialist skills that have already left the service. An extension to enlisted staff is also under consideration.

It follows reports that two naval vessels were unable to go to sea due to a crew shortage. The €28,000 basic pay of private ranking members has been called into question.

To date, the Department of Defence has said the new scheme has attracted a “small number of expressions of interest” for specialist Air Corps positions. These are in “the early stages of consideration”.

“The Defence Forces are currently experiencing shortages for certain specialised skill sets, eg pilots,” it said in a statement.

“The new scheme is intended to provide a means for former members of the Permanent Defence Force who retain those skills, to re-enter should they choose to do so. Other measures being developed is increased direct entry of personnel with specialist skills.”

The latter category has traditionally related to doctors and engineers but plans to broaden its scope are also being considered.

The Department said staff turnover in the Defence Forces is higher than in other areas of the public service.

Challenges

“There are challenges retaining certain specialists such as pilots and air traffic controllers and certain technicians,” it said.

“This is reflective of the current economic circumstances and the availability of attractive job opportunities in the private and commercial semi-state sectors for such specialists. This is impacting military organisations internationally.”

The Department of Defence has brought recruitment and retention issues to the Public Sector Pay Commission and “work is ongoing” there, it said.

Last year, voluntary departures of staff were approaching levels not seen in at least six years.

In total, 707 personnel left the service last year. That was only one of three years since 2002 when the figure breached the 700 mark – 732 departed in 2002 and 763 in 2012.

The lowest level was in 2013 when 445 personnel opted to quit, while the average departure rate over the 16-year period was 587.

However, 751 personnel were inducted in 2017, the highest level over the same 16-year period in which the annual average rate of new entrants was 523.

Optimum strength in the Defence Forces is put at 9,500. By last June it was at 8,980, down from 9,093 in June, 2013.