Daughter of murdered Jason Corbett writes books to help children with grief

The daughter of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett has written a series of children’s books to help children and parents who are grieving.

Sarah Corbett Lynch (13) and her older brother Jack were orphaned after their father was murdered in their adopted home in North Carolina, in August 2015.

Mr Corbett’s second wife Molly Martens, along with her father, retired FBI agent Tom Martens, were both found guilty of his murder and jailed for between 20-25 years.

Mr Corbett’s first wife, Mags Fitzpatrick Corbett, Jack and Sarah’s birth mother, died away when the children were very young.

Following their father’s death, Sarah, and Jack returned to Limerick to live with their aunt Tracey Corbett Lynch and her husband.

My dad was the most important person in my life. He died suddenly when I was just 8-years-old and my brother was 10

Sarah, who was 8-years-old when her father was killed, explained in a blog on her website: “So some kids have a really gentle, fun life. For some of us, we are not so lucky. Mine was kind of not so cool.

“My birth mom died when I was 12-weeks old. When I was 4 I went to live in America with my dad to start a new life for us. My dad was the most important person in my life all my life.

“He died suddenly when I was just 8-years-old and my brother was 10. We moved back to Ireland which is my favourite place in the world to live with my auntie, uncle and two cousins.

“They are like my mam, dad and brothers. I moved country, lost my Dad and had a new school, neighbourhood and loads of other stuff. So I started reading about other people who have had hard times and went to work with Tracey who works with other people who have tough times too.”

Ms Corbett Lynch is the chief executive of Tait House, an organisation which provides community development supports in Limerick.

“It basically helped me feel less alone and so I began to write about my experience through my stories,” Sarah said.

She said the characters in the Boogawooga Series are Noodle, Paws and their dad. They are the Wolf family. Then there is Poochie, Pug, Caz and Nudge they are the monkey family. I hope it helps other people to process their story,” she added.

Sarah is also following her dream of acting and dancing and recently performed for judges in the Voice Kids in the UK.

Her aunt, Tracey Corbett Lynch said she was extremely proud of Sarah, and Jack, who also sings to express his emotions.

“Writing is a form of therapy for Sarah to express how she feels about the experiences she has had. She expresses her experiences through the medium of her characters and she writes about losing her parents and then becoming part of a blended family,” explained Ms Corbett Lynch.

“It’s way for her to turn a sad situation into something inspirational for others who have gone through or will go experience their own loss. Sarah wants the books to be read by parents as well as children.”

The Boogawooga series is aimed at children aged between three years and 12 and is inspired by a “funny mimic” her late father Jason would perform for her and Jack, Ms Corbett Lynch said.

She said: “when he would be messing with them he would call it the Boogawooga. He did it from when they were babies right up to when he died.”