Daffodil Day raises €6 million for Irish Cancer Society

Some €6 million was raised for the Irish Cancer Society during its Daffodil Day fundraising drive, to go towards services and cancer research.

The charity was unable to run traditional Daffodil Day bucket collections for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity has said donations will be put towards expanding its counselling and Night Nursing services, as well as cancer research.

About half of the €6 million was brought in during an RTÉ Late Late Show dedicated to raising funds last Friday. Pop duo Jedward shaved off their blonde quiffs live on air as part of the programme.

Averil Power, Irish Cancer Society chief executive, said the charity had been “overwhelmed by the goodwill and warmth” from the public.

Support

The charity has seen increased demand for mental health services during Covid-19. The funds raised in recent days will be put towards expanding counselling services and resourcing cancer support centres.

Additional nurses are also to be hired to work in the charity’s Night Nursing service for increasing numbers of terminally ill patients who wish to die at home.

The charity will also put funds towards new cancer research and to support Cancer Trials Ireland.

Ms Power said the charity “cannot thank the people of Ireland enough” for their support during its virtual Daffodil Day fundraising drive.

Ms Power said funds raised would allow the charity “to provide additional emotional support through the extension of our counselling service, to ramp up our investment in cancer research, to do more for those impacted by childhood and adolescent cancers”.