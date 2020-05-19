Covid-19 testing system being redesigned ‘end to end’, Oireachtas commitee hears

Ireland’s testing system for Covid-19 was one that was “patched together” but is now being redesigned “end to end” by the HSE, secretary general of the Department of Health Jim Breslin has said.

He told the special Oireachtas committee on the coronavirus committee, meeting in Leinster House, that the target for testing is three days for 70 per cent of all tests. “There will be further improvement and texting back negative results will speed things up.”

The requirement for the use of private hospital facilities would continue because there could be a further surge. “We’re not a health system endowed with capacity,” he said in response to questions from Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly.

He said the Government would have to review the use of private facilities. He said a majority of consultants had signed up for the public system and that private patients would be offered the choice of whether they wished to stay with their private consultant or transfer over to the public system.

Meanwhile, the department’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that 97 per cent of people tested were getting their negative results back by text. He said there was a fixation on 100,000 tests a week but it may need to be more fluid.

In a reply to questions from Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly, Dr Holohan said that 30.15 per cent of health care workers had tested positive for Covid-19 but there had been a substantive fall in the rate of infection in recent weeks.

Dr Holohan also referred to comparisons with Sweden, which has opted for a different herd immunity system. He said Sweden faced a greater challenge than Ireland because it had almost 400 people in intensive care.

If population figures were adjusted for Ireland, that would mean 200 people in intensive care when there are currently 50.

He also rejected comparisons with New Zealand and said it was on the other side of the world and “direct comparisons are not entirely valid”.

He said Ireland is “closer to the epicentre of the virus in a way that New Zealand was not” because the epicentre is in western Europe and not in New Zealand,, which is 2,000km from another country.

Building

Director general of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon is also expected to tell the committee that there was no “big bang return to work yesterday” and that it will take months to return to previous levels of production.

“Larger contractors allowed a reduced work force on site yesterday to assess sites, test new measures and embed new protocols in safety culture. It will take months for the industry to reach previous output levels.”

He will also say that companies are reporting a “significant drop in productivity.”

“It’s understandable that the public is afraid. The pandemic has shut down our society but it has also paralysed us. We now know that we must restart our economy in a manner that prevents the spread of the virus or we face horrific long-term economic, social, and psychological consequences.”

Also on Tuesday, the country’s largest trade union is to call on the Government to put in place a compensation package to support the 7,600 healthcare workers who have contracted the disease.

Siptu wants all staff who suffered infections to be compensated for loss of earnings – including premium payments such as for weekend or unsocial hours work – due to illness, as well as the costs of future medical care.

Counselling

The State should also cover the cost of counselling services, according to Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell, who said he feared many health workers would develop post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the pandemic.

Separately, the Senior Civil Service Association has warned senior civil servants must be protected from “aggressive or bullying behaviour, contrary to fair procedure and natural justice” when they give evidence to the special committee.

In a letter sent on Monday to the head of every department in the Civil Service, the group warns that its members must have their “rights to constitutional and natural justice fully represented” in the hearings held by the committee.