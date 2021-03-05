Covid-19: Nphet reports nine deaths and 522 new cases in State

A further nine deaths and 522 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

In a statement on Friday evening, it said four deaths occured this month with three in February and one in January. A total of 4,405 people with the disease have now died since the pandemic began and 222,169 cases have been confirmed.

The latest vaccine data shows 14,163 doses administered, bringing the total to 460,637.

Earlier, HSE official Dr Colm Henry said it was hoped that some 10,000 people aged 16-64 with chronic conditions would receive vaccine doses next week.

He said the absence of a National Diseases Registry in Ireland made it difficult to identify those most at risk in this cohort.

High risk people moving to cohort 4 would be identified through the hospital system and through primary care services, he said.

“It’s not an easy task. We will begin contacting them next week – it’s about 160,000 people in all.”

Cancer patients and those with renal difficulties would be among those prioritised in the new cohort 4, he told RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

Dr Henry said issues this week with the rollout of vaccines to GPs should not have happened. This has meant the HSE has missed its target of administering 100,000 doses this week by some 18,000. A further 84,000 jabs are to be administered next week, he said.

However, the majority of the 1,300 GPs had received their vaccine doses, he said. While some quantities had been kept as a buffer for those awaiting second doses, 99 per cent of the vaccines received had been delivered, he added.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid acknowledged problems with delivery of vaccines to a “small number of general practices”, but he said the “vast majority” of the rollout programme has worked well.

Mr Reid accepted there have been “some problems” with communication, but he said a new system has been put in place and GPs will be able to avail of a helpline service.

Delivery issues

One GP surgery in Co Kildare said on Thursday that it was having problems with vaccine deliveries. Kilcock Medical Centre said it was originally due to receive its first batch of vaccines today, but leared on Monday that this had been changed to Wednesday.

The expected delivery of 90 doses never arrived and the doctors were informed they would have to wait until March 17th. After insisting on a delivery this week, the clinic received 36 doses on Thursday and was told it would receive the remainder this morning, according to a statement on its website.

The ordeal has been “very difficult and it does not fill us with confidence that the process of vaccinating our patients aged over 70 will be smooth”, the statement added.

Mr Reid said the vaccine rollout must be considered “in the round” and that 99.6 per cent of vaccines received by the HSE are administered within a week.

He said there has been an “unpredictability of supply” from the three vaccine producers, but delivery issues from AstraZeneca in particular were causing “huge frustration and angst”. As well as supply issues, there were logistical complexities with delivering the mRNA vaccines, but significant progress has been made, he said.

Dr Henry said it had been disappointing to get “fairly short notice” from AstraZeneca of a shortfall in the delivery due next week, but he said the HSE had been assured that this would be made up before the end of the quarter.

The good news, he said, was that there was considerable protection for health care workers even after just the first dose of AstraZeneca, leading to a “huge drop” in the numbers sick with Covid-19.

When asked about carers being recategorised on the priority list, Dr Henry said that current prioritisation plans were working. However, he said the list was “agile” and could be changed if required.

The number of people in hospital with the disease has continued to decline, falling by 34 in the last 24 hours to 426.

This is the lowest number since December 29th, when there were 409 people in hospital with the disease. Hospitalisations have been gradually declining since they reached a peak of more than 2,000 in mid-January.

The number in intensive care units (ICU) decreased by three in the previous 24 hours to 102. There were 78 patients with Covid-19 on ventilators.