Covid-19: HSE aims to vaccinate 10,000 people with chronic conditions next week

The Health Service Executive (HSE) hopes to vaccinate some 10,000 people aged 16-64 with chronic conditions next week, chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said.

On Friday, Dr Henry that the absence of a National Diseases Registry in Ireland made it difficult to identify those most at risk in this cohort.

High risk people moving to cohort 4 will be identified through the hospital system and through primary care, he said. “It’s not an easy task. We will begin contacting them next week – it’s about 160,000 people in all.”

Cancer patients and those with renal difficulties will be among those prioritised in the new cohort 4, he told RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

Dr Henry said issues this week with the rollout of vaccines to GPs should not have happened. This has meant the HSE has missed its target figure of 100,000 doses for this week, instead administering just 82,000. A further 84,000 are to be administered next week, he said.

However, the majority of the 1,300 GPs had received the vaccine, he said. While some quantities had been kept as a buffer for second doses, 99 per cent of the vaccines received had been delivered.

Earlier on Friday the HSE’s chief executive, Paul Reid, acknowledged problems with delivery of vaccines to a “small number of general practices”, but he said the “vast majority” of the rollout programme has worked.

Mr Reid said there have been “significant issues” with the vaccine rollout to GP practices this week which has caused frustration for doctors and older people whose appointments have been cancelled or delayed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Reid said the issue has predominantly affected smaller GP practices who were not in a position to “buddy up” with a larger surgery. As part of the rollout to the older age groups, clinics with fewer than 200 patients over the age of 70 were expected to partner with a neighbouring GP practice for vaccine administration.

He said about 65 of these smaller clinics did not want to or were not in a position to partner with another GP practice. About 850 of the 72,500 people aged over 85 are registered with these practices and they will be vaccinated next week, Mr Reid confirmed.

Mr Reid accepted there have been “some problems” with communication, but he said a new communications system has been put in place and GPs will be able to avail of a helpline service.

Delivery issues

One GP surgery in Co Kildare said on Thursday that it was having problems with vaccine deliveries.

On its website, Kilcock Medical Centre said it was originally due to receive its first batch of vaccines on Friday, March 5th, but this was changed on Monday of this week to Wednesday, March 3rd. The expected delivery of 90 doses never arrived and the doctors were informed they would have to wait until March 17th. After insisting on a delivery this week, the clinic received 36 doses on Thursday and was told it will receive the remainder on Friday morning, according to its website.

The ordeal has been “very difficult and it does not fill us with confidence that the process of vaccinating our patients aged over 70 will be smooth”, the statement says.

On Newstalk, Mr Reid said the vaccine rollout must be considered “in the round” and said in any given week 99.6 per cent of vaccines received by the HSE are administered within a week, he said. Almost all of the 72,500 people aged over 85 will have received their first vaccine by the end of this week, he said.

Mr Reid said there has been an “unpredictability of supply” from the three vaccine producers, but delivery issues from AstraZeneca in particular is causing “huge frustration and angst”. As well as supply issues, there were logistical complexities with delivering the mRNA vaccines, but significant progress has been made, he said.

On RTÉ’s News at One, Dr Henry said it had been disappointing to get “fairly short notice” from AstraZeneca of a shortfall in the delivery due next week, but he said the HSE had been assured that this would be made up before the end of the quarter.

The good news, he said, was that there was considerable protection for health care workers even after just the first dose of AstraZeneca, leading to a “huge drop” in the numbers sick with Covid-19.

When asked about carers being recategorised on the priority list, Dr Henry said that current prioritisation levels were working. However, he said the list was “agile” and could be changed if required.

On RTÉ’s Prime Time on Thursday night, Mr Reid said more data is emerging from the UK to show the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is less tricky to deliver, is safe and effective in older populations.

“It is a much more efficient vaccine for us to use,” he said, adding that he anticipates the recommendation will be reviewed.

“If it is reviewed and there is another change of plan, we will change our plan,” he said.

Hospital

The number of people in hospital has continued to decline, reducing by 34 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

On Friday morning there were 426 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country, the lowest since December 29th when there were 409 hospital patients with the disease. In the last 24 hours 30 people were admitted to hospitals, while 43 people were discharged. Hospitalisations have been gradually declining since they reached a peak of more than 2,000 in mid-January.

The number in intensive care units (ICU) decreased by three in a 24 hour period. There were 102 people receiving intensive care on Friday morning. Five people were admitted in the preceding 24 hours and six people were discharged. There were 78 patients with Covid-19 on ventilators.

The HSE’s daily operations figures show there were 37 ICU beds available for adults and five for children on Thursday night. St James’s Hospital in Dublin continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 cases of all Irish hospitals, with 51 cases by 8pm on Thursday, followed by Beaumont Hospital (47) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (41).

A further 39 deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported by National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday. Ten of the deaths occurred in March, 12 in February and 13 in January, with three occurring earlier. One further death is under investigation.

Officials confirmed on Thursday evening that the number of Irish cases of the B1525 variant, which first emerged in Britain and Nigeria, has increased from one to three.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday approximately 6.3 per cent of the population had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 3 per cent had been fully vaccinated, according to new figures from the HSE.

A further 14,163 doses were administered on Tuesday, primarily to people aged over 85 and living in the community. More than 1,600 people received their second dose on Tuesday.