Covid-19: Extension to rent freeze will be ‘relatively small’, says O’Brien

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said the Covid-era freeze on rents and evictions will be extended from Monday, despite reported opposition to the measure from the Attorney General.

Speaking at the launch of a development by Cluid Housing in Portmarnock, Co Dublin on Friday, he said “there’s not a big row” with the Attorney General. It was reported on Friday morning that AG Paul Gallagher is opposed to extending the ban on evictions and rent increases due to concerns over its constitutionality.

“There’s not a big row; we’re working with the Attorney General,” Mr O’Brien said today.

He said it has “already been decided” that there will be what he said would be a “relatively small” extension to the ban, which is due to lapse on Monday. He would not be drawn on how long an extension is envisaged.

“We had a very detailed discussion last week with my colleagues and indeed with the AG at cabinet. I’m an optimist, I like to deal with people and work through on solutions, that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he said, adding that he would bring a memo to cabinet on the issue on either Monday or Tuesday of next week.

The Dublin Fingal TD said he was working on a package of legislative measures to strengthen tenants rights.

“The original emergency protection under public health was due to expire on the 20th, it won’t expire on the 20th… I want to make sure there’s no cliff edge, what we’re going to have is a graduated approach to some new measures which I think will be very helpful,” he said.

“We always have to look at how we can strengthen tenants rights, that’s something that’s very important for myself as well. We have temporary measures that the last government brought forward, that were never going to endure forever, it’s not sustainable to leave them there forever.”

The minister said he had commissioned a report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) into the issue of rent arrears during Covid. “The initial response we’ve had… is that effectively the arrears piece doesn’t look to be that significant,” he said, adding that he had not seen the final report yet.