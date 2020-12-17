Covid-19: Carndonagh in Donegal and Claremorris in Mayo have highest rates

The electoral area of Carndonagh in Co Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus in the State, coming in at more than nine times the national average, new figures show.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 population is a measure of how the virus is spreading, and the Government tracks it across the country’s 166 local electoral areas.

The figures, from the first two weeks of December, show that the prevalence of the virus is increasing. The 14-day rate across the Republic is 84.7 per 100,000 population, up from the 80.2 per 100,000 the previous week.

In Carndonagh the rate stands at 795.8 per 100,000 population, up from 518.7 per 100,000 last week, according to updated figures from the Government’s data hub.

The second worst hit area for transmission, according to the figures, is Claremorris in Co Mayo, which has an incidence rate of 409 per 100,000, up from 257.9 last week.

This is followed by Muinebeag in Co Carlow, which recorded a figure of 326.3 per 100,000.

Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny came in at 305.3 per 100,000, while Drogheda Urban in Co Louth recorded a rate of 303.7 per 100,000.

Milford in Co Donegal (275.9), Buncrana in Co Donegal (272.7), Kilkenny (259.1), Longford (236.8) and Adare/Rathkeale in Co Limerick (231) make up the rest of the top 10 local electoral areas with the highest rates of Covid-19 per population.

In Dublin, Balbriggan recorded the highest incidence rate at 216, followed by Ongar with 173 and Clondalkin at 152.6.

The lowest incidence rate in Dublin was found in the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area (43.4), followed by Rush/Lusk (46.1) and Clontarf (48).

Twenty-six local electoral areas recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 0, which occurs when fewer than five cases are recorded, including Roscrea/Templemore in Co Tipperary, Kinnegad in Co Westmeath, Nenagh in Co Tipperary, Kanturk in Co Cork and Belmullet in Co Mayo.