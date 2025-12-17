First section of Kerry greenway opens after ‘a lot of debate’

The old Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen railway line in south Kerry. A new greenway in the area is intended to be among the most spectacular in Europe when it is finished. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

The first section of the long-awaited South Kerry Greenway will open this weekend. The 3.1km paved stretch from the Old Kells Railway Station to Golden’s shop will be fully accessible to both pedestrians and cyclists.

It represents about a tenth of what is widely expected to be among the most spectacular greenways in Europe, tracking the old rail line that ran over Dingle Bay to Renard Pier at the doorstep to Valentia Island and was the most westerly rail line in Europe.

Linked to the central terminus hub in Killorglin, the rail line originally opened in September 1893. It had been funded by government grant, the local Anglo-Irish aristocracy, the Knight of Kerry and the Great Southern and Western rail company. It took three years to build and cost £200,000 to construct. It brought tourism and prosperity but it was closed in 1960.

The greenway was put forward originally by the local development company and the project was taken over by the county council 11 years ago.

However, it has been mired in controversy – a bitter oral hearing, a number of legal actions, delays, a bitterly resented compulsory purchase order and a continuing standoff with some landowners.

About 133 owners were identified and compensation packages and accommodation works including pens for animals have been agreed with the majority.

Funding of more than €22 million from Transport Infrastructure Ireland alone has been allocated for the project, the Dáil was told earlier this year. In 2016 the council estimated the cost at €5 million.

The most challenging engineering section – the Gleesk viaduct and the tunnels at Drung Hill – are now looming, a council meeting was told recently.

Nevertheless, the opening this weekend is being hailed as the first important step on the way to reversing the population and economic decline of Cahersiveen and other areas of south Kerry.

Map of the South Kerry Greenway

Jack Golden of Kells Post Office shop, whose family have been trading in Kells since 1776, before and during the time of the Liberator Daniel O’Connell, said it would bring a new stream of tourism for the area.

“For local people it’s so safe and for young families and children,” he said. “It’s a fantastic amenity.”

There had been “a lot of debate” but this first section would allay fears, Golden said.

“It will prove to people how uninvasive it is for landowners, how safe it is for users.”

From Friday, December 19th, the section will be fully accessible to pedestrians and cyclists, a council spokesman said.

“The completion of the Kells section of the South Kerry Greenway comes as work continues on the construction and completion of other parts of the facility. It is anticipated that the next section of the greenway – from the trailhead at Glenbeigh through Curra Wood and on to the road overbridge at Mountain Stage [5km] – will open to the public in early summer of 2026.” he said.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Michael Foley (FG), warmly welcomed the development, saying: “This is a very exciting time for the entire county. The South Kerry Greenway is one of our most anticipated public projects and amenities in Kerry.”

Cathaoirleach of the local Kenmare municipal sistrict, Waterville-based councillor Norma Moriarty, described it as “a very historic day for the Iveragh Peninsula”.

Temporary car parking is available for greenway users at Golden’s of Kells and at the former Kells Railway Station car park, with access for people with disabilities.

The official opening of this section of the greenway will take place in 2026.