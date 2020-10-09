Covid-19: 1,080 new cases reported in the North in largest daily increase

More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Figures released by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) showed 1,080 people had tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the last seven days, 5,272 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North, with the total number of cases rising to 18,190.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were announced, leaving the total number of deaths recorded by the department at 587. The North’s hospitals are now treating 132 patients with coronavirus, with 16 people in intensive care.

In Derry and Strabane, where restrictions similar to Level 3 were introduced on Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, the rate of infection over the last seven days has risen to 834 cases per 100,000 of population.

Meanwhile, the North’s deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill is “self-isolating” after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Sinn Féin vice president, who is being tested herself, will have to restrict her movement for two weeks and work remotely. The matter would only have potential consequences for Ms O’Neill’s Stormont colleagues if she tests positive for the disease.

A Sinn Féin spokesman said: “Joint head of government Michelle O’Neill has confirmed that she is being tested for coronavirus and is self-isolating after contact with a family member who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Michelle will continue to follow the public health advice and carry out her duties in Government remotely.”

The North’s ministers have called on the UK government to provide further financial backing to support any additional coronavirus restrictions, which could include a short period of lockdown, a so-called “circuit breaker.”

It is expected to benefit from additional support for businesses due to be announced by the UK Chancellor later on Friday.

Funding

Speaking on RTÉ on Friday, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said he raised the issue of funding with the North’s Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, who assured him money was available.

However it is not clear if he was referring to new money, or to existing initiatives.

“He [Brandon Lewis]assures me that finance is already available to the Executive in Northern Ireland and that finance from London shouldn’t be an obstacle to Northern Ireland doing what it needs to do to manage the spread of Covid,” Mr Coveney said.

New figures show that four Covid-19 deaths occurred in the latest week analysed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which reports with a one week lag. It put the North’s Covid-19 death toll at the end of last week at 906.

The four deaths occurred in the week of September 26th to October 2nd. The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health stood at 583 on October 2nd.

The Nisra data gives a broader picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department. The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place. The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 906 deaths recorded by Nisra by October 2nd, 488 (53.9 per cent) occurred in hospital, 356 (39.3 per cent) in care homes, eight (0.9 per cent) in hospices and 54 (6 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 364 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 85 separate establishments.

Nisra also provides an analysis around the total number of care home residents who have died, whether in their home or in hospital, having been transferred for treatment. Up to October 2nd, the deaths of 437 care home residents were linked to coronavirus, 81 of which occurred in hospital.

Care home residents make up about 48 per cent of all deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Additional reporting - PA